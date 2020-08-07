Milo Dean Sperling of Seward was born on Aug. 18, 1934, in Arlington to Edgar and Lily (Scheer) Sperling. He passed away on Aug. 4, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln at the age of 85 years.
He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Arlington. Milo attended St. Paul Lutheran School in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1952. Milo played basketball and baseball in high school. He continued playing baseball and bowling after high school for local teams with his friends. He coached the local legion baseball team.
He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1958. After being discharged, he returned to Arlington and served as a member of the Army Reserve in Fremont. Milo worked with his family running their turkey business.
On June 30, 1962, he was united in marriage to Maureen Sue Ahlschwede at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. Milo and Maureen raised four children in Arlington and later on a farm south of Seward. The family moved to Seward in 1978, where Milo farmed, raised cattle and worked for the county of Seward weed district.
Milo was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where he ushered and was on several boards. He enjoyed watching sports especially the St. Louis Cardinals and going to Saltdogs games. He enjoyed attending the activities of his grandchildren.
Survivors include wife, Maureen Sperling of Lincoln; daughter, Deneen Sperling and Mike Eich of Seward, Chastidy (Cheever) and Eric Fischer and daughter Tatum of Lincoln; son Darin and Nicole (Frerichs) Sperling; son, Conner and Cody of Roca; son, Dana and LaDawn (Capek) Sperling of Lakewood, Colo.; daughter, Darice (Sperling) and Scott Crews and daughters Brooke and Amber of Omaha; sister-in-law, Ardeth Sperling of Arlington; sister, Ardes and Ray Vance of Alphagretta, Ga.; brother-in-law, Gordon Ahlschwede of Ontario, CA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Milo was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Lily Sperling; stepmother, Clara, brother, Don, sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Babe "Bud" Drum.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home. Family will greet friends
from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, 919 N. Columbia Ave., Seward.
Memorials can be given to Orphan Grain Train, St. John Lutheran Church or donor's choice.