Mila Jean Wulbern, 68, of Lincoln, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019. Mila was born June 9, 1951, to Frank and Mary Ann Toepfer in Hastings. She married her husband John Wulbern on April 24, 1972. They had two children, Christopher and Andrea.
Mila is survived by her husband, John; son, Christopher and his daughter, Olivia; daughter, Andrea Bullock and her son, Evan Taylor Bullock, all of Lincoln; mother, Mary Ann Toepfer of Blue Hill; sisters, Elberta "Bertie" of Omaha, Jeraldine "Jeri" of Duluth, Minn., Tonna and husband Brad of Blue Hill; brother-in-law, Jim Baird of Clay Center; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank "Jess" Toepfer, and her sister, Karen Baird.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 230 Capitol Beach Boulevard, Lincoln with Reverend Ray Norris officiating. A reception will follow the services. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln are handling the arrangements.