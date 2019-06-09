Michael R. O'Hanlon age 76 of Blair, passed away June 6, 2019 at his home in Blair. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Visitation will be held Monday, June 10 with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 PM with a rosary at 7 PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home.
Michael was born on May 8, 1943 in Blair, NE the son of Reed and Blanche O'Hanlon. He was raised in Blair and attended school until the family moved to Battle Creek, Michigan where he completed high school. Michael built fiberglass boats and worked in the Navy Yard in Biloxi, Mississippi. Over the years he worked with several companies who needed his expertise to finish projects. He always had a gift for management and leading his team to their final goal. Michael will always be remembered as a caregiver at heart and mentored many young people over the years.
Michael is survived by his wife Mary Jo O'Hanlon of Blair, children: Stacey O'Hanlon, Michell O'Hanlon Larkin and Ann (Sean) Berg; siblings: Tom O'Hanlon, Kevin (Valarie) O'Hanlon and Kay Young; his grandchildren and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Kathleen Sorensen and Patricia Goldsmith.
Memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair.