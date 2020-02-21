Michael J Hayes

Michael J. Haye, 58, passed away on February 4, 2020, in Redding, California. Mike was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on March 10, 1961.
He is survived, and will be very greatly missed, by his wife, Charlotte; his son Branden (Sandra); his daughter Bria (Tommy) and their children Riley and Hailey; father John; sister Susan, brothers Steve and Jeff, and their spouses and children. He was very close to and predeceased by his mother, Ann Louise Taylor Haye.
Funeral services will be held at the Metz Chapel in York on Saturday, February 22, at 2 p.m., with burial following in Greenwood Cemetery in York near his mother's resting place in her family plot. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary is handling arrangements.