Meta Giesselmann

Meta Dunklau was born on June 30, 1919 to Evi and Ida Dunklau north of Arlington.
She married Glenn Giesselmann on February 23, 1941. They farmed north of Arlington until he was drafted into the Army during WW II. After their first child was born, they traveled to various parts of the country to be near where he was stationed. After his discharge, they returned to farming until they moved into Arlington in 1963 where she remained for 40 years. She lived in Hawaii for six years with her daughter, granddaughter and family and then lived in several care facilities in Fremont.
After living in numerous states and places she called home, on August 7 at the age of 101, she left her room at Nye Pointe to move one last time to be in her heavenly home for all eternity.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1992, a granddaughter in 2001, two brother and two sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory are three daughters: Dianne Cook, Fremont, Nebraska; Sharon Petrie, Warner Springs, California; and Glenda (Dr. Arthur) Israel; Bellevue, Washington; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Private funeral will be held Tuesday, August 11 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Arlington, with Rev. Rick Kanoy officiating. Service will be available with live streaming at stpaulsarlington.org
Per Meta's request, instead of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Kindred Hospice.
