Melvin A. Kuhr, age 86 of Blair, passed away March 28, 2020 at his home in Blair. Services will be held at a later date.
Melvin was born on November 7, 1933 in Blair, Nebraska the son of Martin and Esther Kuhr Sr. He attended school in Blair, and graduated in 1951. After high school he joined the United States Air Force and served until 1957 including 2 years in Japan. After his military service Melvin worked at the Blair Feed Mill until his retirement. On February 5, 1965 he was united in marriage to Verna Sutherland. Melvin was a 62 year member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the VFW. He enjoyed playing golf and his daily drives through DeSoto Bend.
He is survived by his wife Verna, daughter Betty (Rob) Munson of Trenton, MO, sons Monte (Marita) Montanye of Killeen, TX, Craig (AJ) Montanye of Holland, Michigan, Rick Kuhr of Blair, Brenda (Todd) Funk of Ceresco, and Mike Kuhr of Blair, brothers Marty and Richard of Blair, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 son, 1 grandchild, 2 sons in law, sister Eunice and 3 brothers Kenny, Leon and Don.