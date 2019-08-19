Maxine I. Shores age 93 of Blair, Nebraska formerly Fremont died Friday, August 16, 2019. Born January 10, 1926 at Valley, Nebraska to Frank and Minnie (Seefus) Byrne.
Survived by sons, James (Jean) Shores, Blair and Matthew (Kathy Jensen) Shores, Fort Calhoun, Nebraska; 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents; husband, James M. Shores and brothers, Clair and Tom Byrne.
Graveside Service was 1:30 PM Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Calvary Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to the Fremont VFW Auxiliary.
