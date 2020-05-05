Marylu Wesemann age 91 died May 1, 2020 at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair. A private family funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 6 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Due to the current situation with Covid-19, this service will be live streamed on Campbell Aman Funeral Home Facebook page. Graveside services at Elk City cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Marylu was born in St. Joseph hospital in Omaha, NE. She was one of twin daughters of Byrel and Connie Morris of Elk City. She attended grade school at Elk City and high school at Valley.
Marylu married Elmer Wesemann on June 5, 1949 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington. They were married 67 years until his death in 2016. Marylu and Elmer loved ball room dancing. They loved to listen to big band music and traveled the area to attend dances featuring their favorite area orchestras.
Marylu's passion and career was as a country school teacher for over 40 years. She taught at Telebasta School for 38 years and until her retirement. She continued her education throughout her years of teaching and achieved her bachelor and masters degrees at Dana College. She graduated Suma Cum Laude in her class. The Queen of Denmark attended the commencement ceremonies. After retiring, she stayed very active as a tutor and mentor for many students in the area. She was particularly skilled in teaching higher level Mathematics.
Marylu's other interests included reading (several books per week), crossword puzzles, cross stitch and quilting. She normally read 2-3 newspapers cover to cover daily.
Marylu is survived by her twin sister, Maryjo LeGrand and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her husband, Elmer and her parents, Byrel and Connie Morris.