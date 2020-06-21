Mary Wanda Nelsen, age 79 formerly of Kennard, passed away June 19, 2020. A private family service will be held with burial following in the Kennard Cemetery.
Mary was born on March 1, 1941 in Panama City, Florida the daughter of Peter and Edna Hutchins. She was married in 1963 to Clyde J. Nelsen.
Mary is survived by her children: Edna Aline (Dave) Ensz, Debra Kay Springborg, George Clinton (Stefanie) Nelsen; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren and sister Benney Kingsley.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde and her brother Joe Hutchins.