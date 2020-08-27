Mary M. Loudon passed away August 25, 2020 at Nye Pointe in Fremont. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29 at 10:30 AM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home, visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Graveside services will follow in the Blair Cemetery.
Mary was born in Blair, Nebraska on March 15, 1923 the daughter of Edwin and Edna (Greeno) Mundorf. She graduated from Blair High School.
She is survived by daughters: Joleen (Larry) Nielsen of Fremont and Sylvia (Don) Purkey of Las Vegas; sons: Jim (Judy) Loudon of Milwaukee, Gene (Bonnie) Loudon of Fremont; ten grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, two granddaughters, sisters Velma Bohs and Iris Johnson, brother Russell Mundorf and niece Shirley Moore.