Mary Lou Beard

Mary Lou (Seymour) Beard was born December 4, 1926 in the home of her parents Ray and Lucile (Ball) Seymour in rural Decatur, Nebraska. She died April 7, 2020, at her home in Tekamah, Nebraska, at the age of 93 years.
Mary Lou attended 8 years at Country Ball School; she graduated from Decatur High School in 1944. She went on to pursue a teacher's certificate at Wayne State College. She taught in one room schools until she met the love of her life, Johnie M. Beard. They were married July 12, 1947. They spent 58 years on a farm near Decatur, where she did many things to make a happy home. They moved to Tekamah in 2005. They were together 67 years.
As she got older, Mary Lou's favorite pastime was crocheting. Some of her crocheted dolls were sent all the way to Hawaii. Their son Barry joined them in 1953. This kept her very busy in his activities at school and church. She taught Bible School and Sunday School in the United Methodist Church, where she was a member since 1952. She worked at many retail businesses during her lifetime, finally quitting her last job at age 86. She enjoyed band concerts, ballgames and other activities of her great grandchildren, playing cards, Big Red football, big band music, and dancing.
She is survived by her son Barry; grandchildren: Brooke (Chris) Boswell and Jasmyn (Derek) Johnson; great grandchildren: Zachary, Nathan & Amelia Boswell and Addison & Thayer Johnson all of Blair; Sisters: Marcheta Strobel of Omaha and Joan Schuler of Tekamah; many special nieces & nephews; she was Aunt Mary to many who weren't her relatives.
Waiting for her are her beloved husband Johnie; her parents Ray & Lucile Seymour; sister & brother-in-law: Patsey (Lowell) Glassmeyer; brother: Raymond Seymour; brothers-in-law: John Strobel and George Schuler; in-laws: John and Doll Beard; Beulah (Howard) Lewis, Betty (William) Witthuhn, Doris (Don) Worley, Rusty (Lynn) Beard, Lewis (Dona) Beard, Saranne (Bob) Baker, and many special uncles and aunts and other relatives.
PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES WILL BE HELD. We ask that you share any memories, condolences and support though phone calls, cards and online condolences left on the Tribute Wall of Mary Lou's obituary at www.pelanfuneralservices.com.
BURIAL: Hillcrest Cemetery, Decatur, Nebraska
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, MEMORIALS: May be mailed to Pelan Funeral Services, PO Box 51, Oakland, NE 68045, Attn: Mary Lou Beard Family, for future designation.