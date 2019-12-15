Osage City, Kansas--Mary Delores Rowe, 88, entered heaven on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Plaza West Healthcare in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on May 27, 1931 in Trenton, Nebraska, the daughter of Sam and Mary (Terell) Cemer.
Delores had lived many years in Blair and had lived in Osage City, Kansas for the last 12 years.
Delores graduated from Trenton High School and she worked in housekeeping at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair until retiring after 35 years.
Delores married the love of her life, Charles Rowe, in 1953.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, on September 16, 1983; by her parents, Sam and Mary; her two brothers, Sam Cemer, Jr. and Rev. John Cemer; her two sisters, Margie Makings and Lois Wilkins; and by a grandson, Eric Terry.
Delores is survived by her three children, Michael Rowe of Osage City, Kansas, Linda Terry of Ogallala, Nebraska and Penny Spinks of Lyndon, Kansas; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Delores will be 1:00pm on Saturday, December 21 at the Blair Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Delores Rowe Memorial Fund, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.