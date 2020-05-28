Mary Biggerstaff, 80, of Mitchell, S.D., passed away at home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Private family services will be held at the Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Will Funeral Chapel.
Mary was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Blair to Lester and Emma Hansen. She attended school through the 10th grade in Blair. She later graduated high school in Schuyler. Mary attended college at Wayne State where she graduated with a degree in teaching. This is also where she met her husband, Allan Biggerstaff. They were married on December 28, 1961 in Schuyler.
Mary and Allan were the first married couple hired by the Mitchell School District. She taught from 1963-1968. Then, she took time off to raise their family. She returned to teaching in 1984 and retired in 2003. While teaching, Mary taught at Longfellow, Eugene Field, Litchfield and Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary Schools.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing bridge, going to coffee, and watching Dancing with the Stars.
Grateful for sharing her life include her children, Blake (Stacie) Biggerstaff of Mitchell, S.D.; Heidi (Curtis) Wilcox of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 4 grandchildren, Kyle Biggerstaff and fiance (Kaelyn), Katelyn (Alex) Nelson, Eric Biggerstaff, Brooke Wilcox; and her sisters, Evelyn Long and Marguerite Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan, and her parents Lester and Emma Hansen.
