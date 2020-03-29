Mary Ann (Paulsen) Todd age 87, passed away March 26, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mary was born on September 6, 1932 the daughter of James and Ella (Christensen) Paulsen. She was raised in Blair and graduated from Blair High School. After high school, she moved to Omaha where she met and married Clifford Todd; the couple made their home in Omaha. Even though she lived in Omaha, Blair was always home. Mary was always proud of being from Blair and being Danish.
Mary is survived by her son Cliff (Michelle) Todd and grandchildren: Sara, Alex and Will.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clifford W. Todd and brothers James and Donald Paulsen.