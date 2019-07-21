Mary Ann Fauss, age 86, of Fremont, formerly of Nickerson, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Mary Ann was born October 27, 1932 on a farm east of Kennard to Soren and Clara 'Follen' Wolsmann. She attended Brewster country school near Kennard. She graduated from Kennard High School in 1950 as valedictorian of her class. Mary Ann married Roy T Fauss, September 23, 1951 in Blair. She was a farm wife while the couple farmed in Nickerson.
Survivors: Children - Steven (Roxie) Fauss of Nickerson. Tereasa (Boyd) Dose of Lincoln, Randy (Teresa) Fauss of Fremont, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, brother - John (Betty) Wolsmann of Blair, nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Roy in 2006, sisters Roma Gehrk and Lila Hansen. The funeral will be 10:30am, Tuesday, July 23 at the Fremont First United Methodist Church, lunch will be served with the burial to follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society and the Fremont First United Methodist Church. Visitation, Monday from 3pm to 8pm, family present 6pm to 8pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com