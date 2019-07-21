Mary Ann Fauss

Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.