Mary A. "Sugar" "Nay" Snead Norman, age 96 of Omaha, NE.
Born: December 20, 1922, Wagner, OK
Died: July 16, 2019, Omaha, NE
Preceded in death by: husband, Elvis William Norman, parents, Robert and Georgia Jones, sister, Hortense (James) Shearron, brother, Robert (Marian) Jones.
Survived by: daughters, Eileen Justus and Cheryl Baha, both of Omaha, grandchildren, Earl (Whinie) Justus, Ernest Baha, Carol (Salim) Salim, Robert Baha and Cheri (Tolu) Ayoola, ten great-grandchildren, nieces, Marie (Toni) Holiday, Sonia (Wilbur) Merriweather, nephews, Roger (Gwen) Jones, Aaron Shearron.
Visitation: 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 with Vigil Service at 7:00 pm all at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass: 1:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 also at St. John's.
Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park
Memorials Suggested To: The Mary Snead Norman Family.
