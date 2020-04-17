Mary A. Reeh-Mowery

Mary Ann Reeh-Mowery entered into rest on April 8, 2020. Private Family services were held.
Mary was born April 5, 1941 to Carl and Leona (Lautrup) Sorensen. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Mary graduated in 1958 from Blair High School. On October 16, 1971, she married Roger E. Reeh at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Kennard. Roger passed on March 10, 2003. On April 18, 2005, Mary was united in marriage to Robert Mowery; he passed on June 22, 2008. Mary worked in the office for Cargo in Omaha, NE and at Good Shepherd Lutheran Community in Blair as a nursing assistant. She was an avid baker and took great pride in making large meals for her family, especially on Sundays and the Holidays. Mary had a great love for her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed sewing and teaching Sunday School classes. Mary also enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri and collecting Precious Moments figurines.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Leona, brother Donald Sorensen, husband Roger Reeh and husband Robert Mowery. She is survived by children: Sharon Morgan (John McKinnis), Sandy (Kent) Long, Keith Reeh (Valerie Dean), Colista (Mike) Martin, Duane Reeh and Joshua Reeh; grandchildren: Zach Morgan, Jason (Doria) Jensen, Rory (Libby) Long, Keegan Long, Devon (Mazie) Reeh, Izzy Martin, Riley Martin and Caelin Reeh; greatgrandchildren: Memphis and Milo Reeh, Emma and Alexa Jensen and Raylon Long; brother Richard Sorensen and nieces and nephews.