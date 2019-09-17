Marlin L. Greunke, age 82, of Arlington, Died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Nye Legacy.
Marlin was born March 17, 1937 in Arlington, Nebraska to Max and Elsa 'Knecht' Greunke. He was raised on a farm north of Arlington. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and graduated from Arlington High School in 1955. Marlin attended a travel school and began working as a reservation agent for TWA in Kansas City. He eventually returned to Arlington and opened a Phillips 66 service station with his brother Lyle. During his working years he also managed Tyson Feed and Fertilizer in Arlington, was an assistant manager for Gambles Warehouse in Fremont, worked at the Farmer's Co-op in Nickerson and retired from the State of Nebraska Department of Roads. Marlin was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church north of Arlington and served for several years as the financial secretary. He loved attending all of his grandchildren's events. He also enjoyed watching and participating in tractor pulling. During his younger years he played slow and fastpitch softball.
Marlin married Eloise Wilkening on November 1, 1959 at Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle.
Survivors:
Wife - Eloise of Arlington
Sons - Dale (Joni) Greunke of Fremont and Jeff (Renee) Greunke of Waverly
Grandchildren - Paige (fiance Nathan Styskal) Greunke and Max Greunke both of Fremont, Sydney and Samantha Greunke both of Waverly
Brother - Kenneth (Marlene) Greunke of Arlington
Sister - Lila Scheer of Arlington
Sisters-in-law - Beverly Greunke of Fremont,Janette Greunke of Oviedo, Florida, Donna (Robert) Toebben of Blair, Kay Wittmann of Omaha,
Mother-in-law - Dorothy Wilkening of Fremont
Step-brother-in-law - John 'Jr' (Luanna) Wilkening of Arlington
Marlin was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Sherry, brothers Dean and Lyle, brother-in-law Howard Scheer.
The funeral will be 10:30am Wednesday, September 18 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, north of Arlington. The Rev. Rick Kanoy and Rev. Dr. Jason Duley will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Closed casket visitation will be Tuesday, with the family present from 5pm to 8pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and for an hour before the service at the church.
