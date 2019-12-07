Mark Richard Grove, age 75 of Blair, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, passed away December 4, 2019 in Blair, NE. A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at VFW Post 3421 located at 3434 McKinley Street, Omaha, NE. Flowers may be directed to the VFW on Friday, December 13. A funeral will be held December 21, 2019 at St. Benedict's in Atchison, Kansas.
Mark was born on November 24, 1944 in Atchison, Kansas the son of Roy and Beatrice Grove. Mark lived most of his life in Atchison. He was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas Jayhawks and was an avid model car collector. Mark was an active participant in the Special Olympics. Mark was loved by many and never met a stranger.
Mark is survived by his siblings: Mary Kay (Jack) Moran of Oregon, Jim (Sheri) Grove of Ft. Calhoun, and Joe (Rosemary) Grove of Colorado; sister in law Shirley Grove of Kansas; brother in law Herb Barkow of Colorado; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, along with countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy, twin brother Mike and nephew Tim Moran.