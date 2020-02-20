Marion K. Skinner, age 90, passed away February 17, 2020 in Omaha. Funeral services will be held Saturday February 22 at 10:30AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Orum. Military graveside services will follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00PM.
Marion was born on March 17, 1929 in Crookston, NE, the second child of Elmer and Ella Skinner. Marion served in the United States Army in Trieste with the 88th Infantry. After his time in the Army Marion worked for Braniff Airlines and CF Air freight for most of his career.
He is survived by his children Tom (Tracy), Stan (Valerie) and Janet (Matt) Perrone, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Beverley (Lyngholm) Skinner, brothers; Donald Doy, Robert, Darrell, sisters; Donna and Bonnie and his grandson Jed.