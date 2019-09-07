Marilyn Jean Zuniga

Marilyn Zuniga, 89, of Ault passed away on September 3, 2019 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born on January 3, 1930 in rural Washington County in Blair Nebraska to Harold and Hazel (McCowan) Johnson. She attended several different county schools.
She graduated in 1947 from Herman High School. After graduation, she went to work at Mutual of Omaha. She met and married Walter Blackerby and to that union four daughters were born. They later divorced.
In 1966, she met and married George Zuniga, they made they were fortunate to celebrate their 50th anniversary on December of 2016.
She enjoyed baking, crafts, oil painting, wood working, decorating cakes and sewing. She loved to dance and music of all kinds, but country was her favorite. She and her husband attended many dances during the years while living in Texas. In addition, she truly enjoyed the mountain trips and family gatherings.
Marilyn finished her accounting career at UNC in Greeley where she worked in payroll, Human Resources and general accounting, where she made many friends. Some whom she still had contact with at time of her passing.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Sharon Robinson, Donna Curtis, and Kris (Armando) Chamberlain; 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren; Sister, Eleanor Miller; nephews Bob and Keith Hightree and many other friends and extended family. She is also survived by two very loving poodles Coco and Cricket.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; daughter, Kathy and grandson, Drew
Memorial Contributions in Marilyn Zuniga's name can be made to The Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne Wyoming or an animal shelter of your choice, in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Marilyn's family, www.adamsoncares.com
Life Celebration Service will be held at 11 am with 10 am visitation, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley.