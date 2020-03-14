Marie M Carrel

Marie M. (Talbott) Carrel, age 96, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Crowell Memorial Home, Blair, NE. Marie was born January 29, 1924 in Wamego, Kansas to Fred H. and Estella (Applegate) Talbott. She attended Wamego public schools, graduating high school in 1942. A lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church, Wamego, she served as teacher, Presbyterian Women (PW) officer, and Elder. Marie also served 12 years as a Cub Scout Den Mother.
She was joined in marriage to Robert F. Carrel on September 18, 1943 in Tacoma, Washington. During WWII, while her husband served overseas, she was employed as secretary at Coca Cola Bottling Plant in Junction City. In later years she was employed as Office Assistant by Kansas Department of Transportation in Wamego and retired after 20 years. She enjoyed her church, children, grandchildren, and reading.
She is survived by her children: John (Cherry) Carrel, Daniel (Annie) Carrel, and Ann (H. Alan) Hackerott; grandchildren: Andrew Carrel, Alex (Becky) Carrel, Chad (Ash) Carrel, Steven Carrel, Jared (Sara) Carrel, Michael Hackerott, and Lisa (Ezra) Brauer; and many great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Oscar Talbott.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Wamego, 601 Elm Street, Wamego, KS. 66547. Online condolences may be left at www.campbellaman.com.