Marie Boston

Marie A. Boston, 100 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Marie was born November 20, 1919 to Frank and Mary (Bauer) Vojtech at Morse Bluff, NE. She grew up in Morse Bluff and moved to Fremont in 1942. On December 23, 1946, she married Robert E. Boston in Marysville, KS. She worked at Sears for 10 years, Montgomery Wards, Woolworths, and Bracket Motor Supply. Marie worked for the Fremont Department of Utilities for 25 years and retired in 1990. She was a member at First Christian Church for 70 years in Fremont and volunteered for 25 years at the Fremont Area Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Joseph, James, and Ernest; sisters, Emily Fitzpatrick and
Helen Vojtech.
She is survived by daughter, Pat (Donald) Tighe; grandchildren, Terri (Tom) Nordeng and their children Braydn and Peyton; Ryan (Becky) Tighe and their children Kolby and Jax; stepson, Michael (Donna) Boston; step grandchildren, Leah (Larry) Murgas and their children Jayme, Jordyn, and Baylee; Vincent (Angie) Boston and their children Emma Lee and Camden.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Stephanie Tollefson will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church.
Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
