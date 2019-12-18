Mildred Enid Olson Heady passed away in Hastings, Nebraska, on November 13, 2019, two days before her 102nd birthday. Enid was born near Elba, Nebraska on November 15, 1917, the 8th of the 9 children born to Andrew Loy and Margaret Ida Ender Olson. A few years after graduating from Venango High School, on December 27, 1941, she married Richard Franklin Heady (1918-1972), and they raised their family of 2 boys and 2 girls in Imperial, Nebraska; Cope, Colorado; and on their ranch in Mullen, Nebraska. After graduation from Chadron State Teachers College in 1968, Enid taught Nebraska elementary students, starting in small country schools in the Sand Hills and retiring from her last teaching position in Blair while living in Herman. In retirement, she continued to travel internationally to visit family, took part in many active/historic tours (canoeing on the Missouri, was a highlight), was a docent at Desoto Bend, and remained a stalwart and leader in her church, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Eastern Star. She moved to Hastings in 2015.
Enid is survived by her four children, Rebecca (William) Pennell of Reno, Nevada; Richard Heady of Meade, Kansas; Andrew (Janice) Heady of Hastings, Nebraska; Sarah (Barry) Fletcher of Grafton, NSW, Australia; and her 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service is being planned for late Spring, 2020, in Herman, Nebraska.