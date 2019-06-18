Gayle Lynn (Stewart) Wulf age 71 of Blair passed away June 15, 2019 in Blair, Nebraska. Memorial services will be held Friday June 21, at 10:30 AM at Grace United Methodist Church in Kennard, Nebraska. Visitation will be held Thursday June 20 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00PM.
Lynn Wulf was born on November 26, 1947 to Joe and Jane (Rosenbaum) Stewart in Blair, NE. She passed away at Crowell Home on June 15, 2019. Lynn attended Wranch, Spiker and Kennard grade schools and graduated from Blair High School in 1966. On June 25, 1966, Lynn was united in marriage to Vernon Wulf at Grace United Methodist Church in Kennard. To this union, four children were born: Michelle, Mark, Michael and Mimi. Lynn worked for many years at Wilkinson Manufacturing, the Blair Hospital and Eurofin on the Cargill campus. Up until her stroke, Lynn had volunteered for many years at the Washington County Food Pantry. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and the LOE-UMW at the church.
She is survived by her husband, Vernon, children Michelle (Dave) Olson, Mark Wulf, Michael (Pam) Wulf and Mimi (Chad) Cemer, grandchildren Heith (Bridgette Weishaar), Colby (Anna Camden) and Kelton Olson, Lexi and Berit Wulf, Zach (Jessica) Penry, Nicholas and Spencer Wulf, Britney, Stewart and Sami Cemer, her brother Joe (Nina) Stewart, sister, Julie Kuhr, brothers-in-law, Ervin (Barb) Wulf and Richard Sorensen, many nieces, nephews, very special caregivers, and her dog Gus.
Lynn was preceded in death by her grandson Tyler Cemer, her parents, her in-laws Eggert and Olga Wulf, sister Rita Halligan, brothers-in-law Merle Halligan and Mark Kuhr and sister-in-law Luanne Sorensen.
Memorials may be directed to Kennard Grace United Methodist Church, Crowell Home or to the family for designation at a later date.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.