Lynn G. Wulf passed away on November 30, 2019 in Orlando, Florida at the age of 75. Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home with visitation from 2 - 4 PM with a memorial service at 3:45 PM.
Lynn was born in Omaha on November 10, 1944, the son of Elmer and Evelyn Wulf of Blair. He attended Dornacker School for elementary then graduated from Blair High School with the class of 1963. In high school, he was part of a top-rated football team. Lynn went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska where he was a member of FarmHouse Fraternity. Lynn then worked in Cincinnati, Miami and eventually settled in Denver where he resided most of his life. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves where he was trained as a military policeman. Lynn moved to Orlando, Florida this past year because of health reasons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister, niece, aunts and uncles and several cousins.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Larry and Janelle Wulf of Hooper; nephew and niece Scott and Celeste Wulf and children, of Hooper; niece Lesli Cullen and son, of Omaha; and several cousins.