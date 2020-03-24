Lynda Arnold Schmidt, age 65, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home in Sunrise Beach.
Lynda was born September 8, 1954 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the daughter of Duane and Virginia (Rhoades) Arnold.
Lynda was united in marriage to Leland Schmidt on May 18, 1975 in Arlington, Nebraska. They shared 44 years together before her passing.
During their years together, they lived at several assigned bases in the United States and overseas. She was a financial planner for many years with the military. The time spent with Leland was her most treasured time. Lynda enjoyed reading a good book, crocheting, knitting and quilting in her spare time. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Lynda is survived by her husband Leland Schmidt of the home; her sister Cathie Henneberry and husband Kim of Williston, North Dakota; her in-laws LaVerne and Shirley Schmidt of Arlington, Nebraska; brother-in-law Craig Schmidt; sisters-in-law Debbie O'Neill and Vicki Hilden; five nephews; three nieces; four great nieces; one great nephew and many other relatives and friends.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents Duane and Virginia Arnold.
A Celebration of Life was held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri. The family welcomed friends for a visitation at 1:00 p.m. prior to services.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate