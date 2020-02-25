Luella Mae Jenkins, age 82 of Blair, passed away February 24, 2020 at her home in Blair, surrounded by family. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27,2020 from 5-8 PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28 at 10:00 AM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in the Blair Cemetery.
Luella was born on May 16, 1937 in Blair, Nebraska the daughter of Fred and Lois Gutschow. Luella lived all of her life in Blair and attended Blair High School. On December 21, 1956 she was united in marriage to Ronald Jenkins at the Methodist Church in Blair. Luella worked for the Blair Community Schools for 38 years where she was known as the A la carte Lady, retiring in 2013. Luella enjoyed crocheting, sewing and baking but most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband Ronald; children: Dan (Vickie) Jenkins, Cindy (Chris) Montez, Jeff (Patti) Jenkins, and Ann (John) Karls; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; sisters: Peggy Lantry, Sheran Hibbs, Lynn (Fred) Stirek; and brother in law Bill (Judy) Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers in law: Ray Lantry, Larry Hibbs and Wayne Jenkins, great granddaughters Charlee and Chloe.
Memorials may be directed to the Memorial Community Hospital or Blair Specialty Clinic.