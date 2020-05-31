Lucille (French) Poole was born on Nov. 23, 1917 and died on May 27, 2020.
She is survived by three daughters, Darlene (Valerian) Bohaty of Lincoln, Carma (John) Schmidt of David City and Virginia (LeeRoy) Swanson of Blair.
Updated: May 31, 2020 @ 6:55 am
