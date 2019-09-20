Lorna Mae Tackett was born November 16, 1939 to George and Lorna M. (Goddard) Fhur in Grant, Nebraska. She passed away September 14, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 79 years.
Lorna graduated from Bellevue High School in 1957.
On October 24, 1977, Lorna was married to Edson Burtis Tackett in Rock Port, Missouri.
Lorna had a gift for sewing, receiving ribbons at the Nebraska State Fair. She also enjoyed creating handmade crafts, reading, cooking and baking. She had a love for Western Nebraska and travel. She liked fishing, especially at Rush Lake. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Allen.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Tackett; children, Clark (Colleen) Alexander, Kirk (Gina) Alexander, Nicole (Terry) Carter; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Tekamah
VISITATION: Thursday one hour prior to service at the church.
NO BURIAL
MEMORIALS: First Baptist Church Tekamah