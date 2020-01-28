Lon Kuhlmann

Lon D. Kuhlmann, age 65 of Herman, passed away at his home in rural Herman January 24. Private services will be held at a later date.
Lon was born on December 27, 1954 the son of Darrell and Norma Kuhlmann. He graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School. After high school Lon farmed in the rural Herman area near Spiker. He enjoyed working on machinery, conspiracy theories and his cats.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughters; Maggie (Karel) Capek, Rebecca Kuhlmann, grandchildren Helen, Ingrid, and Greta, siblings Tim (Liz) Kuhlmann, Lori Kuhlmann, Lisa (Mike) McCarty, along with his cats.