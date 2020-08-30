Lola Mae Rahlfs, age 92 of Blair, passed away August 27, 2020 at her home in Blair. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Lola was born on September 5, 1927 in Gretna, Nebraska the daughter of Christian and Amelia (Larsen) Hansen. She was a graduate of Kennard High School. She was united in marriage to LaVerne Rahlfs. Lola had a long career at Washington County Bank as well as being a dedicated farm wife.
Lola is survived by her son Keith Rahlfs (Julie Rothermund), grandchildren: Melissa (Kyle) Kimmerling, Dan (Paige) Tobin, Lori (Nate) Garabrandt and Sarah Rothermund; great grandchildren: Tommy Tobin, Kaden and Owen Kimmerling; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband LaVerne Rahlfs, children: Rodney Rahlfs and Susan Tobin; as well as her brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be directed to the Blair Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department or Hilcrest Hospice.