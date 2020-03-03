Lois Ruth Blobaum

Lois Ruth Prange Blobaum, 91, of Blair, Neb., died February 29, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4 from 6 to 8 PM, at the Campbell-Aman Funeral Home, Blair, NE. Funeral Services will be Thursday, March 5 at 10:30 AM, at the First Lutheran Church, Blair, NE.
Lois was born Jan. 25, 1929, in Carleton, Neb., the daughter of the Rev. Edward F. and Frieda Oehninger Prange. She was baptized in Carleton and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Denver, Colo., where her father served as pastor. She attended schools in Wakeeny, Kan.,Sterling, Colo., and Plymouth, Neb.
Lois married Robert E. Blobaum on Sept. 10, 1950, at Peace Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Neb. They lived in Alexandria, VA and Omaha and Ashland, Neb., before settling in Blair. Lois was a member of First Lutheran Church in Blair, Neb., where she was president and secretary of the Women of the Church, taught Sunday school, and was a board member of the Christian Growth Fund. At the time of her death, she was a mentor for First Lutheran's confirmation class.
Previously, she was a member of the Good Shepherd Auxiliary, serving as secretary and chairwoman of the Good Shepherd Bazaar. She volunteered with the Sunshine League and was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and the Washington County Republican Women.
Lois is survived by her children, Robert Jr. (Donata), Morgantown, West Virginia; Cynthia Blobaum Kempcke (Bruce), Blair, Neb.; David (Sara), Scottsdale, Arizona; and John (Kathy),Omaha, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings Ramon Prange, Tulsa, Okla., Marilyn Moore, Ogalalla, Neb. and Alma Moir, Denver, Colo, and daughter-in-law Melodee Blobaum (Joel), Kansas City, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, and her son, Joel.
Lois was a loving and caring mother, grandma and great grandma who provided a guiding light to her entire family. She enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her many friends and family.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Blair, The Nebraska Children's Society, or The Blobaum Family Scholarship.