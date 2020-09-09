Lois Jean Carlsen, age 82 of Blair, passed away on September 5, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. Lois was born in Omaha, Nebraska on March 4, 1938 to Floyd and Alice Chase. She graduated from Omaha North High School in 1956 and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Omaha in 1960.
Lois married David Jorgen Carlsen at Pearl Methodist Church in Omaha, Nebraska on July 30, 1960. They moved to Missouri Valley, Iowa and began their teaching careers. In 1962, they moved to Blair, Nebraska where David taught Jr/Senior High School vocal music and Lois taught private piano. Lois taught many beloved piano students - a career which she enjoyed for over 60 years. In the 1960s, Lois was the accompanist for Blair's Melody Men, a men's chorus. The ensemble performed at The World's Fair in NYC in 1964. Lois and David raised their three children in Blair. As her children got older, Lois went back to teaching elementary and middle school music for the Omaha Public Schools - a position she held for 20 years. In addition, Lois served as Director of Music at All Saints Episcopal Church, sang with Die Meistersingers and Soli Deo Gloria Cantorum and also served as church musician at Central Congregational Church and Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha.
Lois loved spending time with her family, attending her children's and grandchildren's events, traveling, playing bridge and going to coffee with her friends. Lois was an active member of P.E.O., chapter EQ. Singing and playing the piano was a passion for Lois. Her family fondly remembers the many jingles she spontaneously created for her grandchildren and grand doggies. Lois filled her family's world with love and joy.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband David, parents Floyd and Alice (Brandt) Chase and her brother Donald. She is survived by her children: Janet (Chuck) Campbell and Barbara Carlsen of Omaha, NE, Douglas Chase (Naoko) Carlsen of Excelsior, MN; and her much loved grandchildren Nicole and Charlie Campbell of Omaha, NE; niece: Genevieve (Jason) Fridley of Syracuse, NY; and many other cherished family members and friends. The family will be forever grateful for the loving care that Lois received at the CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care in Omaha, NE. Due to the coronavirus, the family will hold a private memorial service. A musical gathering will be held in 2021 to celebrate Lois's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Alzheimer's Association or Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, Omaha, NE. The family will share pictures on the Campbell-Aman Funeral Home website, Blair, NE.