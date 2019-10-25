Lois (Stewart) Diefenbaugh of Blair passed away in her home on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was 92.
Lois was born on March 11, 1927, in Irvington to Roscoe and Mabel (Wright) Stewart. Lois was the youngest of five children. She grew up across from and attended the Wranch School just south of Blair until the end of the eighth grade. The family then moved to Fort Calhoun where she graduated from Fort Calhoun High School in 1944.
On March 2, 1947, she married R. Dale Diefenbaugh Sr. at the Presbyterian Church in Fort Calhoun. They lived on and farmed the Elmer Wright farm east of Fort Calhoun until 1951 when they moved a half mile north of there to what would be their home for the next 60 years.
Lois went to work for Wilkenson MFG. in Fort Calhoun. She retired from there in 1981 due to health reasons. Lois enjoyed working in her flower beds, bird watching, spending time with family and friends and shopping with her sisters and grandchildren. In 2011, they lost their home to the flood and moved with their son and daughter in-law to the Blair area.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Dale of 70 years, her parents, brother, Roland, and sisters, Dorothy, Marge and Lorraine.
Lois is survived by her son, Bob (Lori) of Blair; grandchildren, Jason (Suzanne) of Omaha, Julie (Brandon) Klanderud of Omaha; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Parker and Olivia Diefenbaugh, Laurel Bennie and Ben and Grace Klanderud, all of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews.
To honor her wishes, a private service at the Omaha National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Fort Calhoun and Kennard Fire Departments and Shepherd's Village in Blair.