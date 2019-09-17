Linda Lou Lang, age 68 of Omaha, passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019, at her home in Omaha. Visitation was held Friday September 13 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Linda was born on March 6, 1951 in Herman, Nebraska, the daughter of Harold and Mardelle Arlene Lang. She graduated from Herman High School in 1969 and then attended the Immanuel School of Nursing, graduating in 1972. Linda later received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Midland College. Over her entire career she was employed with the Immanuel Hospital System.
She is survived by her brother Terry (Bonnie) Lang of Herman, nieces Kyna Engelhart and Kelsey (Ryan) Sass, along with great nieces and nephew; Autumn, Olivia, Benjamin, Samantha, Quinn, Joey and Stevie.