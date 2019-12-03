Linda L. Shepherd

Linda L. Shepard age 72 of Blair, passed away November 27, 2019 at the Nebraska Medicine Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, NE.
Linda Lee (Larsen) Shepard was born February 8, 1947 in Omaha, the daughter of Ervin P. and Elaine (Fagerquist) Larsen. She was raised in Blair and graduated in 1965 from Blair High School. On November 2, 1974 Linda was united in marriage to Elwin Shepard. Together they raised two daughters, Brandi and Tatum. Over the years Linda was employed at Foxley Cattle, Ag-Bag and Buhler Industries as an office manager. She was also the CEO of Shepard Excavating, a lifelong business she operated with her husband Elwin. She enjoyed traveling to national parks and quilt shows along with sewing and gardening, but most of all, she loved hosting family gatherings and spending time with her loved ones.
Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Elwin Shepard; daughters: Brandi (Dan) Chase-¬¬Petersen and Tatum (Troy) Hartvigsen of Blair; grandchildren: Hannah and Brett Petersen, Lydia, Abby and Izzy Hartvigsen; siblings: Cheryl Wetzel of Arlington, WA, Peggy Larsen of Blair and Kenneth (Neena) Larsen of Blair; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Ron Wetzel.
To honor her memory, there will be a celebration of life on December 14, 2019.