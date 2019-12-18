Linda K. Vonderlage age 76, of Omaha, Died Sunday, December 15, 2019 peacefully at home.
Linda was born January 5, 1943 in Callaway, Nebraska to John and Eleanor 'Matz' Tompkin. She was raised in Callaway until moving to Fremont at the age of 14. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1961. Following high school she went to Bahner Cosmetology School (now Bahner College of Hairstyling) where she also taught part time. After graduating from Bahner Cosmetology School she taught full time until her future husband was discharged from the Navy. They were married in October of 1964 and lived in Fremont where they raised three children. While raising a family Linda operated a beauty shop out of her home. In 1976 the family moved to Arlington where she opened 'Hilltop Beauty Salon'. In 1994 she retired, and she and Richard moved to Omaha. Linda was very involved in many things, but most dear to her were volunteering at Children's Hospital and Medical Center in the gift shop and more importantly in the NICU.
Survivors:
Husband - Richard of Omaha; Children - Paul(Todd Crouse) Vonderlage of Omaha, Darrin(Krista) Vonderlage of Bellevue, Traci(Mark) Scott of Elkhorn; Grandchildren - Trenton Scott, Michael (Danielle) Smith and Kelsey (Josh) Chittreenatr; Great Grandchildren - Abigail Smith and Kiloh Chittreenatr; Sisters-in-law - Susan (Bill) Hammer of Hagerstown, MD.; Diann Tompkin of Sun Prairie, WI.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Roger Tompkin.
The funeral will be 11am, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Master (East Campus) in Omaha, the Rev. Kip Tyler will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF). Visitation will be Thursday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3pm to 8pm with the family present from 6pm to 8pm. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church in Omaha.
