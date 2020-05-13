Lillian Prochnow

Lillian J. Prochnow, age 94 of Ft. Calhoun, NE passed away May 11, 2020 at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair. Private family services will be held with burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Omaha, NE.
Lillian was born on June 16, 1925 in Ft. Calhoun, NE. she was a lifelong resident of Ft. Calhoun and graduated from high school there. She farmed with her husband Will, north of Ft. Calhoun. She was a longtime active member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Lillian is survived by her sisters-in-law: Sharline Prochnow of Dallas and Callista Prochnow of San Diago; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Will Prochnow, her parents, brothers: Harry and Ray Prochnow, sisters: Mary (Percy) Weathers and Lena (Hans) Knag, niece Linda Scheiding and nephew Jeff Knag.
Memorials may be directed to the Ft. Calhoun Fire and Rescue.