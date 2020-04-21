It is with incredible sadness that the family of Leslie Bryce Flynn Jr. announce his passing on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020, at the age of 39.
Leslie was born on July 28th, 1980 in Blair, NE to Les and Theresa Flynn. Leslie was best known to friends and family as B. As a boy, B was sweet, loving & outgoing. B's smile could light up any room. B worked as a welder for 10 years at Valmont.
His work ethic was admired by everyone who knew him & he was loyal to a fault. B's work ethic and loyalty shined brightest when he became a father by giving his children everything that they needed and being at his children's side as much as he could. His children: Jason (22), Elizabeth (14), Gabriel (13), & Kallen (3) were his whole world. He loved watching his children play sports, show animals at 4H, hunt, & fish; and he
loved spending time with them just playing around.
Cooking was one of B's biggest passions; he could dish out a spread any day of the week. Deer hunting at Chadron, NE was one of B's most treasured family traditions, passed down from his grandpa, Joe Allen. B shared this tradition with his father, brother, uncles, and cousins. He was proud to pass this tradition onto his sons.
As a brother, B was a protector, defender, wingman & prankster. He was a soft place to land, a listening ear, and always more than willing to lend a helping hand.
B was loved by most and will be missed by many.
Leslie Bryce Flynn II is survived by his adored children Jason Saville, Elizabeth Flynn, Gabriel Flynn, & Kallen Flynn, by the mother of his children Anna Saville, by his father Les Flynn and mother Theresa Flynn, by his siblings Jeremiah Flynn (wife Aimee Flynn) and Jessica Richard, by his grandma Allen, and by many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, & cousins.
Leslie was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Ben Richard, grandparents Adrian & Billie Jean Flynn, Grandfather Joseph Allen, Uncle Barry Wycoff, & Great Uncle John Allen.