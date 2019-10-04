Former Blair resident, Leo Jones of Camas, Wash., passed away Aug. 23, 2019, at age 82.
Leo was born and raised in Blair, graduating from Blair High School in 1954. Immediately after graduation, he left for boot camp in San Diego, Calif. In 1956 he married Donna Larson. After his discharge from the U.S. Navy, Leo found employment with Safeway, following in the footsteps of his brothers. After several moves with Safeway, the family finally settled in Camas, Wash.
Leo was very involved in sports umpiring and managing baseball teams, from little league to Babe Ruth. He also refereed football, even working a game in Seattle's Kingdome. He was inducted into the Evergreen Officials Hall of Fame in 2017. Leo volunteered as a fireman for the Camas Fire Dept., retiring after 28 years. Hunting season found him in the hills looking for antelope, deer, elk, and even moose in Alaska. After retirement at Evergreen Distributing, as an office manager, he took a new role as chief cook and storyteller for a deer and elk hunting outfitter in Montana.
He is survived by his wife Donna; four children; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; one sister, Bette (Bob) Mercier of Omaha; and two sisters-in-law, Sandy (Ron) Jones, and Phyllis (Gene) Jones of Vancouver, Wash. and many nieces and nephews.
