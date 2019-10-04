Blair, NE (68008)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.