Lee M. Alexander
Lee Marshall Alexander, 33, passed away on March 10, 2020, in Tekamah, Nebraska. Lee was born on March 12, 1986, to parents Michael and Lisa Alexander in Sioux City, Iowa. His family moved to Blair in 1993, where Lee made many lifelong friends. Lee had a love of all things Nebraska Cornhuskers and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family watching sports, movies, and Jeopardy. Lee loved to attend concerts, his nephew's sporting events, and being outdoors. Lee had a great sense of humor and a very kind personality and will be greatly missed. Lee is survived by his mother: Lisa Stork, father: Michael Alexander, brother and sister in-law: Jon and Sara Alexander, nephews: Karsten and Trent Alexander, brother: Caleb Alexander, brother: John Stork, sister: Anna Stork, grandmother: Jo Ellen Griffin and many other uncles and cousins. A Memorial Service and fellowship lunch was held on March 14 at 1 p.m. at Country Bible Church, Blair.

