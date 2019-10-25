Lawrence K. Wright (Larry) died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, Texas.
Larry was born on April 13, 1957, in Blair, Neb. He graduated Blair High School and then on to graduate from the University of Nebraska. After graduating from Creighton Law school, he relocated to Dallas, Texas, where he pursued his law career. He practiced criminal law in Dallas for 20 years.
He is survived by his father, Jesse Hughes Wright. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Stavely Wright. He is also survived by his brother, Jess Stavely Wright, sister in-law, Ellen Wright, nephew, Jess Hughes Wright and beloved partner, Sherry Vicknair.
Memorial and burial services were held in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Memorials to Siena Francis House, 1702 Nicholas Street, Omaha, NE 68102.