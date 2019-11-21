Lawrence Joseph Combs was born on April 25, 1953 in Valentine, Nebraska to Tommy and Lucille (Dawkins) Combs. He passed away on November 19, 2019 in Blair, Nebraska at the age of 66.
Larry spent his childhood in Valentine, Nebraska. He helped his parents at Ideal Cleaners and spent special time fishing with his father. As a young adult he worked for the State Game and Parks as a janitor. He was a Nebraska football fan and collected model cars. He enjoyed visiting with people and had many friends.
In 2011 he moved to Crowell Home in Blair, Nebraska.
He is survived by his brother Geary (Linda) of Blair; nephew Jason (Resa) of Vienna, VA, niece Kelly Trumble of Pagosa Springs, CO and their children, Thane & Colin Trumble and Michael & Rebekah Combs.
Funeral services will be held at St Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine Wednesday, November 27 at 10:00 am. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26 from 5:30-7 pm at the church with Rosary and Prayer at 7 pm.
There will be a memorial service at Crowell Home in Blair on Monday, November 25 at 10:00 am.
Memorials may be directed to St Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine, NE or Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, NE.
Holmes Funeral Home in Valentine, NE is in charge of the arrangements.