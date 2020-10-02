Larry Mackin passed away September 24, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. after a years-long battle with Epitheloid Angio Sarcoma at the age of 77. He was Judy M. (Skorniak) Mackin's loving husband having celebrated 51 years of marriage on Sept. 6. Larry and Judy have one son; Sean Patrick Mackin who resides in Portland, Oregon.
Larry was born in Del Rio, Tx where his father John J. Mackin was stationed for training during World War II. After the war his mother and father, John and Ruth (Wolfe) Mackin returned to Nebraska and settled in Blair where Larry grew up with a sister Patty (Mackin) Frost. John was a Silver Star recipient in the war and Ruth was the University of Nebraska, Goddess of Agriculture and a Home Extension Agent.
Larry graduated from Blair High School in 1961 and attended the University of Nebraska.
Professionally; Larry was a Plastic Tool and Dye Engineer having worked for many organizations through the years before he ultimately formed his own independent design business in Phoenix after relocating from Omaha in 1984. Amongst his most gratifying professional accomplishments was being the named inventor on a US Patent for a part on and also establishing the name of the PING "Hoofer" bag that remains a staple product for the company today.
Personally, Larry loved to give of himself. He was a founding member of the St. Paul's Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Chapter 15001 and was a 4th Degree Knight. He was fondly referred to as "Chicken Larry" with the Diocese of Phoenix Seminarians as he always brought fried chicken to their dinners. He also volunteered yearly at the Phoenix Open where he could get up and close to the action.
An avid golfer and skier; Larry's favorite activity was following the Nebraska Cornhusker football team every fall and rooting for Phil Mickelson in any tournament that he played in. He had many hobbies including RC Modeling and photography. Larry was a voracious reader and enjoyed woodworking.
Larry is survived by his wife Judy, son Sean, daughter-in-law Wendy, grandson Owen, sister Patty (Dan) Frost, sister-in-law Kathy (Jim) Leschinsky and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers; the family asks for you to direct gifts in his name to the Diocese of Phoenix Seminarian fund that supports seminarian formation and education https://seminarians.dphx.org/
A Rosary will be at 9:30 am with Services to follow at 10:00 am Saturday, October 17 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Phoenix https://www.stpaulsphoenix.org/ with a burial in Nebraska in the spring of 2021.