LaRoy E. Seaver

LaRoy Edward Seaver died on July 6, 2020 at Estes Park Health in Estes Park CO at 99 years old. He was born on Sept. 21, 1920 in Omaha while his parents Arden E. and Bertha (Decker) Seaver were living at Scribner. His family moved to Elk City in 1922.
LaRoy graduated as valedictorian of Valley high school in 1937. He was working and attending college in Lincoln until drafted in 1942 into Civilian Public Service as a conscientious objector. In 1943 he married Pauline Roberts of Lewellen. Following graduation with high distinction from the University of Nebraska in 1948, the family moved to Harriman NY where he served as student pastor while attending Union Theological Seminary in New York City and Drew School of Theology in Madison NJ.
The family returned to Nebraska in 1953 where LaRoy served as a Methodist pastor for Exeter/Milligan, Big Springs, Hebron/Belvedere, Wahoo/Ithaca, Omaha Pearl Memorial/Asbury and Lincoln Southminster. At one point he served the NE Conference as Director of Ministries. He retired in 1987.
Pauline died Feb. 2, 1979. Dec. 21, 1981 he married Mary (Stoffel) Newman. In 1979 he was named by Sun Newspapers as one of five Omahans of the Year. In 1991 LaRoy and Mary moved to Estes Park Colo.
LaRoy was preceded in death by Pauline, his three sisters and son David. He is survived by his wife Mary of Estes Park, daughters Judi of Ft. Calhoun and Miriam, sons Mark (Andrea Sedlak) of Burtonsville Md. and Tim (Laura) of Hillsboro N.C., four step-children, six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to local Methodist Churches. Services pending.