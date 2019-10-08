Funeral services for Kenneth Breithaupt, age 59, of Verdigre, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Faith Community Church in O'Neill. Pastor Paul Harder will officiate, with a private family burial. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
Ken died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his residence.
Kenneth "Ken" Breithaupt, son of Joe and Eileen (Gieselmann) Breithaupt, was born Nov. 3, 1960, in Blair. He graduated from Blair High School in 1978. On January 16, 1993, Ken was united in marriage to Mara Erickson in Blair. They were blessed with two children, Ty and Bree.
Ken farmed and raised cattle in the Blair area until they moved to a ranch in the Verdigre area. He was a member of Faith Community Church.
Ken is survived by his wife, Mara; son, Ty (Michaela) Breithaupt; and daughter, Bree Breithaupt, all of Verdigre; mother, Eileen Breithaupt; brother, Jim (Barb) Breithaupt; and sister, Debbie Frederick, all of Blair; and brothers-in-law, Bret (Lisa) Erickson of Fremont, Greg Erickson of Bennington, and Joel (Heidi) Erickson of Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Breithaupt; mother-in-law, Eleanor Erickson; father-in-law, Blaine Erickson; brother-in-law, Mark Frederick; and nephew, Ryan Erickson.