Keith M Matzen passed away on April 17, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends. Keith was born on July 31, 1947 to Herman and Meta Fern Thompson Matzen.
After graduating, he went into the U.S. Army, where he served his country from 1967-1969.
Keith was united in marriage to Kathy Carson on Nov. 15, 1969, in Michigan.
He was a mason from 1970-2000 when he was forced to retire for medical reasons. He was an avid member of the Eagles in Blair for over 20 years.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Rich and Larry Gene.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, 3 sons: Travis and Packy (Michaela) of Blair; and Bart (Amanda) of Pensacola, Fla. 2 brothers: Dwayne (Pauline) of Ft Calhoun; and LaVern (Ken) of Washington. 13 grandchildren, a great granddaughter, many nieces & nephews and many adopted grandchildren and adults.
Keith will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.