Keith Allen

Keith E. Allen, 71, Klamath Falls, Ore., died May 22, 2019. A military tribute will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 22, at the Allen Cemetery (take Lakeland Rd. south of Blair to CR37/P37). A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion Club in Blair.
Keith was born Nov. 9, 1947, in Blair, to Mac and Okla (Boggs) Allen. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Blair High in 1965. He later enlisted in the USAF and served in Vietnam. In 1969 he married Mary Butler and moved to Blair. Keith worked at D.L. Blair and served as a reserve officer with the Blair Police Dept., before taking a job with the Klamath Falls Police Dept. then later the Klamath County Sheriff Dept. In 1988 he married Midge Gilbert.
He is survived by children Mellisa (Kelly) Case, and Brad (Meredith) Allen; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Merri (Richard) Vinton. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Memorials directed to the family for donation to the Blair Area Law Enforcement Trust.