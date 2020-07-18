Kayla E. Matulka, age 27, of Malmo, NE, formerly of Lincoln, died 7/15/2020. Proceeded in death by grandfather Richard Milenkovich and grandparents Joseph B. and Ann Matulka. Survived by children Jayden Matulka and Kinzlea Greisen, and their father, Anthony Greisen, mother Tammi Matulka (Ronald Cox), father Joseph F. (Anne) Matulka, sisters Rachael (Joel) Kuhr and Heather (Trent) Hansen all of Blair, grandmother Verna Milenkovich of Yutan, nieces and nephew: Madelyn and MaKenna Kuhr, and Henry, Claire and Sophia Hansen, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation Friday, July 24 from 2-8 PM with family present from 5-8 PM at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Services will be available for viewing on www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com after 2 PM Saturday the 25th. In lieu of flowers, an account is being established in Kayla's name at the Washington County Bank in Blair, NE.